Natasa Stankovic Stuns Husband Hardik Pandya in Red Dress

Natasa Stankovic, actress and wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, keeps updating her 2.9 million Instagram family with her life’s sneak peek. She is quite active on social media and keeps delighting her followers with candid pictures and videos with her husband and son Agastya.

Recently, the Serbian model has set Instagram ablaze with her enticing pictures in a red calf-length dress. As she looked ravishing in the brightly hued spaghetti maxi dress, fans couldn’t resist showering her with praises. In one of the two pictures, Natasa is seen standing in a lawn surrounded by greenery which certainly complimented her sensual look,while another photo shows her walking down the steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Among the crazy fans who are lauding Natasa’s pictures, one is her husband, Hardik. The all-rounder seemed to have got cleaned bowled by the exquisite beauty of his wife. He expressed his love on the post by commenting, “My Love,” and heart emojis.

The couple is quite expressive on social media and is often seen delving into PDA.The Serbian model has also posted one picture with her son Agastya and sister-in-law,to which Hardik replied with love emojis.

In the family picture, Natasa is seen enjoying some quality time with her son in the pool. She posed for the camera with Agastya in the swimming tube and her sister-in-law Pankhurii Sharma is standing beside him. Pankhuriis the wife of Hardik’s elder brother, Krunal Pandya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Natasa is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress who debuted in Hindi films with the political drama Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha. She was also a part of Bigg Boss season 8 and made cameo appearances in movies like Ajay Devgn’s Action Jackson and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

The couple got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony during lockdown last year. Soon, they welcomed their first baby on July 30, 2020.

