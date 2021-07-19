Natasa Stankovic Urges Son Agastya to Call Hardik Pandya ‘Dada’ as they Watch First ODI

On Sunday, June 18, all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a comeback to the international circuit as India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Hardik was decent during the game as the cricketer was seen rolling his arm.

However, the all-rounder missed the presence of his partner Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandya in the stands. Natasa, who accompanied Hardik to the cricket tours in the past, opted out of accompanying the cricketer for the Sri Lanka tour. The actress instead flew to Serbia with her son to meet her parents and family.

Though Natasa wasn’t present with Hardik, the Bollywood diva cheered for her husband and watched the match live with Agastya. Natasa shared some heartwarming Instagram Stories where she and Agastya got a live telecast of the match courtesy of Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Since the Sri Linka vs India series wasn’t televised in Serbia, Pankhuri helped Natasa watch the game via a video call from India. In one of the clips shared by Natasa, the actress was asking Agastya to say dada while pointing at Hardik on the screen. Agastya initially seemed disinterested in looking at the match being played on the iPad as he continued playing with a book in his hand.

However, the toddler eventually gave into his mother’s request as he called out dada while looking at Hardik who was preparing to bowl against Sri Lanka. While posting the short video, Natasa also thanked Pankhuri for giving them a live telecast of the game.

Hardik didn’t get a chance to bat during the first One Day International as India easily chased down a target of 263 with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 86 runs. The 27-year-old contributed with the ball as he bowled five overs conceding 34 runs while picking a solitary wicket in the form of Isuru Udana.

