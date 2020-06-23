Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye Lose Western Australia Contracts

Australia bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye have both lost their state contracts with Western Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye Lose Western Australia Contracts

Australia bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye have both lost their state contracts with Western Australia.

Coulter-Nile was part of the Australian cricket team that took part in the 2019 World Cup but has since endured poor form and even lost his Cricket Australia contract earlier this year.

Tye has impressed in white-ball cricket around the world but his lack of first-class action - he hasn't played a game in whites for WA since 2018 - meant him getting cut was expected as the side try and improve their red-ball fortunes.

To that end, they have signed Cameron Gannon, who finished the previous season as the highest wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield while representing Queensland in Australia's red-ball domestic competition.

Also Read: David Warner Says Australia Shouldn't Sledge Virat Kohli

"We identified at the end of last season that our bowling depth in Shield cricket and our spin stocks needed a boost and we're really pleased with our new additions to the squad," WA coach Adam Voges said.

"It's exciting to have Cam [Gannon] come across to the West. He had a terrific season in red-ball cricket being the leading wicket taker in Sheffield Shield cricket and will bring experience and leadership to our young bowling group.

"We were strong in the Marsh Cup last year and will be looking to start the season well in 50-over cricket. Our focus, no doubt, will be to improve our Sheffield Shield results, we were disappointing at the back end of last season and will be looking to rectify that this year."

