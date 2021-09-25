Nathan Ellis, Punjab Kings' Debutante and 'Death Over Specialist', Was a Labourer Once

Struggling to survive in IPL 2021, Punjab Kings have brought in Nathan Ellis. The Australian can be the right choice due to the venue of the match—Sharjah which is a fairly small ground. If you are an ordinary bowler, chances are you will be taken to cleaners. However, Nathan Ellis is not your average bowler! He can vary his pace and bowl slower balls at will. And that’s why he is known as the ‘death over specialist’ in Australia cricketing circle. Here’s all you need to know about the Aussie.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Who is Nathan Ellis?

Ellis is a 26-year-old Australian cricketer and till last year was a little known commodity outside Australia. But that was last year! In last 12 months, he has gone onto take a hattrick against Bangladesh, sealed a spot in Australia’s T20 squad in reserve category and bagged an IPL contract with Punjab Kings where he was roped in as a replacement for his compatriot Riley Meredith. An ESPN Cricinfo report states “ESPNcricinfo understands that Ellis had three franchises chasing his signature with a host of Australian players - including the Kings pair of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and the Kolkata Knight Riders quick Pat Cummins - unlikely to return to the tournament for a variety of reasons."

IPL 2021 - ‘Huge Nosedive’: Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli’s Strike Rate Against CSK

Limelight Moment?

Ellis was one of the Aussie bowler who made a real impact on Bangladesh tour—a disaster where they lost the five match T20I series 4-1. He dismissed Mahdmullah, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in the third T20I to become the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on T20I debut. He joined Brett Lee and Ashton Agar to become the third Australian to take a hat-trick in a T20I match.

I Call Dwayne Bravo my Brother And we Always Fight Over The Slower Ball: MS Dhoni

Early Struggles

Ellis had to fight hard to play domestic cricket. He wasn’t as popular playing for New South Wales and had to move to Hobart, Tasmania where he found Adam Griffith, who is interestingly the assistant coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here’s how Griffith sums up his lad: “He runs in at a million miles an hour and that doesn’t change which is a big part of him as well. He doesn’t slow his action down to bowl it. If anything he actually puts more energy and effort in."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here