Nathan Lyon Backs Steve Smith to Become Next Australia Captain

Amidst rumour of change in guard in the Australia Test team, veteran spinner Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has said that it is exciting to see Steve Smith showing interest to become the captain again. Smith was removed as the Australian captain following the ‘Sandpapergate’ fiasco in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018.

“It’s exciting that Smithy has said he wants the job again. I think over the last couple of years he’s learned a lot about himself … but also about his captaincy as well. For him to come out and say that he wants it is exciting. He’s obviously learnt a lot and feels like he can do a great job again. If he wants it, in my eyes he can have it,” Lyon told The Unplayable Podcast, as reported by cricket.com.au.

CA Board Members Have Reservations About Steve Smith’s Potential Return as Captain

“Tim (Paine) is the current captain and this is the way Tim wants to run the ship, and credit to Smithy, I think he’s been very respectful in that way. There’s been times where Smithy has been able to pass on his knowledge – (he) has a great cricket brain and can see the game different to most people,” he added.

There have been calls to replace Tim Paine as the captain of the Australian Test team ever since their home loss to India.

“I think that’s a great quality to have; when you’ve got people like Smithy in your changeroom, it can only help you. I love playing under Painey. He’s up there with one of the best captains I’ve played under. With him being up there as the best keeper in the world in my eyes, I want him to keep playing, especially with such a big Ashes series just around the corner,” said Lyon.

Michael Clarke Bats for Pat Cummins as Next Australia Captain

“This time off, especially for the guys who only play Test cricket, is going to allow us to get fit, get focused and make sure we’re ready for when the summer comes around. Painey has all my support. He’s not going anywhere in my eyes,” he added.

However, hours after Steve Smith said that he will take up the captaincy role if he gets another crack at it, Australia coach Justin Langer responded to his statement by saying Australian cricket is in safe hands with Tim Paine as Test captain and Aaron Finch as white-ball captain.

“We have two very good captains and two important competitions coming up — an Ashes and a T20 World Cup. Our future looks good,” Langer told the ABC, according to Fox Sports.

“Despite the media chatter there is no captaincy position available,” he added.

The Sandpapergate scandal centred around Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera attempting to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper, and it plunged Australian cricket into crisis.