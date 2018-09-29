Nathan Lyon Ends Day with Five-for as Australia Tune Up for Pakistan Tests

Loading...
Lyon finished the day with figures of 36 overs, 5 maidens, 87 runs and 5 wickets, with Pakistan A ending the day on 247-6. He will be instrumental on the dry pitches of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the series, and his performance on the first day of this practice game gets him off to a good start.
Pakistan A opener Sami Aslam was dismissed on 51 runs after a well-made half century, while No. 3 batsman Abid Ali batted for over 80 overs to remain unbeaten on 83 at the end of day’s play.
Getting his first taste of competitive action since March 2018, Mitchell Starc bowled 17 overs without showing any signs of discomfort – a good sign for the Australian team. Starc will be spearheading a pace attack that does not include Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood, which makes his ongoing comeback after a tibial stress fracture even more important.
The sixth Pakistani wicket went to Left-arm spinner John Holland, dismissing Asad Shafiq. Australian fans would remember Shafiq as the scorer of an excellent century in the day-night Test at Brisbane in 2016, to almost chase down a target of 490.
Pakistan A will resume their innings on Day 2 with Mohammad Rizwan and Abid Ali at the crease.
First Published: September 29, 2018, 9:25 PM IST