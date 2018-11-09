Nathan Lyon Expects Australia to Have a 'Hell of a Summer' Against India

Loading...
This mediocre performance by the Aussies has made many believe that India, who are to play five Tests against them starting December, might just be the favorites to win their first series Down Under.
But ace spinner Nathan Lyon is confident of turning things around as the summer progresses. He believes that positive results are round the corner.
"The summer will be a hell of a lot different to what everyone is thinking," Lyon told cric.com.au.
"As soon as we get back to playing a good brand of cricket ... the results will come.
"There's some exciting young batsmen ... we've got enough world-class cricketers in Australia to get the job done.
"To make this summer one hell of a summer. A summer to remember.
"I'm very confident going into this summer."
Lyon was left out of the ODI and T20I squad for the South Africa series and was asked to focus only on red-ball cricket. But Lyon backs the decision by the selectors, citing the importance of India series.
"Of course I want to play every game for Australia ... but I can understand the mindset of selectors and JL (coach Justin Langer)," Lyon said.
"It's really good prep for a massive Test series.”
First Published: November 9, 2018, 4:28 PM IST