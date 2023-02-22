'Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin': Ian Chappell Wants Australian Spinners to Stop 'Replicating' Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have taken 31 of the 40 wickets against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, proving just how lethal they can be.

While Jadeja has picked the Man of the Match award in both the two Test matches so far, Ashwin has been a key factor which worried Australian batsmen, even before the series began given all the talk about him in the media.

By stark contrast, Australian spinners have so far failed to taste any sort of success on Indian pitches, barring the five-wicket haul from Nathan Lyon in the second Test at Delhi, where India were restricted to 262 in their first inning, in reply to Australia’s 263.

The young Todd Murphy has also had his moments, but those have been few and far between. Australia’s spin attack has not been able to haunt the Indian batsmen like Ashwin and Jadeja have troubled the visitors.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has thus advised Australian spinners to stop trying to replicate what Ashwin and Jadeja do, and instead try to focus on other ways to find success.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Chappell spoke about how the Indian duo hunt in pairs and they deserve massive credit for the hosts’ dominance in the subcontinent where they haven’t tasted a Test series defeat for over a decade.

“Too often they (opposition spinners) do try and replicate the skillset (of Aswin and Jadeja). Talking about Ashwin and Jadeja… They know exactly what to do in India," said Chappell.

He continued, “Ashwin is a damn fine bowler, doesn’t matter where he bowls. I’ve seen him bowl in Australia, he bowled extremely well. He is also very smart. He works out exactly what he’s gotta do. Jadeja doesn’t vary too much although he has learned a few things and has improved his bowling but he’s got the skillset that is perfect for India and the two of them work together."

The Aussie great went on to highlight how Ashwin bowled better than Jadeja in the second Test, but it was the latter who picked up seven wickets as Australia collapsed for 113 runs in their second innings.

“In this game, I thought Ashwin bowled bloody well but Jadeja got the seven wickets but that’s the way it happens some days. I don’t think you can come and replicate what they do. Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin, he’s got to bowl like Nathan Lyon and he has tried to do that," Chappell added.

