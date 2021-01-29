Nathan Lyon Posts Team India's Autographed Jersey on Social Media; Rishabh Pant Gets All the Attention

Pant is signing million-dollar contract and the 23-year-old wants to have new house for himself. He would have appreciated the help from his fans instead he got some unnecessary trolling.

India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has become the toast of the nation since his heroics in Gabba. Fans can't get enough of him and now they are generating all the buzz on social media even as the 23-year-old hasn't even set a foot on the cricket field for last ten days(Yes, it's already ten days since Brisbane win which came on Jan 19). Pant is looking for a brand new home for himself( See his Tweet) completely oblivious to the fact that his autograph, and not his signature hook shot, is making him trend on Twitter.

The story goes back to the day India beat Australia at the Gabba. It was also the 100th Test match for Australia's Nathan Lyon and Team India gifted a signed jersey to Lyon on this occasion. A week later Lyon posted that autographed shirt on Twitter. Guess whose signature made all the noise? Yes you are right: Rishabh Pant.

A wonderful memento from a classic Test series. Next on the agenda 400 Test Wickets @NathLyon421 #AUSVIND pic.twitter.com/JEVt7kDFZl — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2021

Here are the best reactions:

Rishabh Pant's signature. That is all. pic.twitter.com/eYzAm0IISs — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) January 27, 2021

Nathan Lyon in Instagram: "A massive Congratulations to Rahane and Team India on the series win. Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly nice gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave". pic.twitter.com/QRAolOfmO2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile Pant is signing million-dollar contracts and brand endorsement deals in the aftermath of Brisbane win. With all that cash-flow, no wonders the 23-year-old wants to have new house for himself. He asked his ardent fans to help him in house hunting but all he got was some unnecessary trolling.

Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 28, 2021

Pant played a blinder of an innings to take India home in Brisbane as India beat Australia 2-1 in 4-match Test series.