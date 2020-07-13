Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

On This Day | Natwest Final 2002: When Sourav Ganguly's Team Chased Down Mammoth 326 Against England

While the 2001 series against Australia at home, changed the complexion of Indian Test side, the 2002 NatWest final against England at Lord's was a defining moment for the ODI team. Under skipper Sourav Ganguly's dynamic leadership, two young players -- Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh -- achieved the impossible and chased down a mammoth 326 against the odds.

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
On This Day | Natwest Final 2002: When Sourav Ganguly's Team Chased Down Mammoth 326 Against England

While the 2001 series against Australia at home, changed the complexion of Indian Test side, the 2002 NatWest final against England at Lord's was a defining moment for the ODI team. Under skipper Sourav Ganguly's dynamic leadership, two young players -- Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh -- achieved the impossible and chased down a mammoth 326 against the odds. It was on this day, 18 years back, that India stunned the world.

India, back then, had already become a force to reckon with in the 50-overs cricket, but what ailed them was the inability to win pressure finals. Be it their bowling or batting, the players crumbled under pressure, and failed to live up to the expectations, only in the summit clash.

This match against England looked no different. After batting first, England looked in complete control of the proceedings right from the word go. Opener Marcus Trescothik looked in sublime form, and smashed 109 from 100 balls. Skipper Nasser Hussain too, who was considered ordinary in ODIs, slammed his maiden ton -- 115 from 128 balls.

To add to that, flamboyant Andrew Flintoff muscled his way to 40 from 32 balls as England ended with 325/5 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Come the second innings, Ganguly and Virender Sehwag gave the best possible start to the team, and stitched a 106-run partnership, in less than 15 overs. But what happened after that was a complete disaster. India lost next four wickets adding just 36, that left them reeling at 146/5. Till then the last hope Sachin Tedulkar had also departed.

But the two youngsters in the team -- Kaif and Yuvraj -- had other plans. When no one gave India a chance to win, the duo played innings of a lifetime and showed the world, what the team was made of.

Yuvraj scored 69 and Kaif ended with an unbeaten 87, to take India home. This was also the highest chase at that time in the world.

From The ArchiveMohammad Kaifnatwest finalnatwest final 2002On this daysourav gangulyyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more