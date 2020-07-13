On This Day | Natwest Final 2002: When Sourav Ganguly's Team Chased Down Mammoth 326 Against England
While the 2001 series against Australia at home, changed the complexion of Indian Test side, the 2002 NatWest final against England at Lord's was a defining moment for the ODI team. Under skipper Sourav Ganguly's dynamic leadership, two young players -- Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh -- achieved the impossible and chased down a mammoth 326 against the odds.
