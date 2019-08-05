starts in
Navdeep Saini Handed Demerit Point for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
India fast bowler Navdeep Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal. The 26-year-old has been handed one demerit point for the same.

The incident occurred during the first T20I on August 3, in fifth over of the West Indies’ innings when Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

The player admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the ICC Match Referees. There was no need for a formal hearing for the incident.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges against the Indian bowler.

India play third and final T20I of the series against West Indies in Guyana on August 6.

India vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Indian cricket teamnavdeep sainiNicholas PooranWest Indies

