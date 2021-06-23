Navdeep Saini Shares a Glimpse of Gym Session With Indian Teammates

A relatively new and young Indian side will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour. The India tour of Sri Lanka comprises three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. Ahead of the much-talked-about tour, India’s young brigade including the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Deepak Chahar are hitting the gym.

All the Sri Lanka-bound Indian players are currently serving a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel in Mumbai before traveling to the island nation. Though the players aren’t allowed to take the field, they are maintaining their fitness by sweating it out in the gym.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old pace merchant Saini shared a snap on his official Twitter handle where Shaw, Suryakumar, Hardik, Rahul, Saini, and Deepak are posing for a happy picture by giving a thumb-up. In the caption, the Haryana-born labeled the gym session with his teammates as a good time.

Saini last donned the Indian colors in a One Day match against Australia in November 2020. Meanwhile, Saini’s last appearance in a competitive match came during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 28-year-old featured in a solitary game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings. Saini went wicketless in the game and leaked runs at an economy rate of 13.50.

Coming to the Indian squad for Sri Lanka, the 20-member squad features a lot of new names including the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Chetan Sakariya among many others. The team will be lead by Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are busy playing the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

The India tour of Sri Lanka will see the island nation playing host to the Men in Blue for three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from July 13 at a single venue - the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

