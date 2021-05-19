Navdeep Saini Takes his Mahindra Thar on a Tough Ride – Shares Video on Social Media

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini is enjoying his time away at home. The 28-year-old recently shared a video on social media in which he can be seen ‘testing’ his Mahindra Thar on different terrains. After his heroics in the recent tour Down Under, Saini was dropped from the team and he didn’t feature in the Test matches and ODI series against England. However, he was named in the T20I squad against the Three Lions, but was not included in the playing XI.

Notably, the 28-year-old is not part of the Team India’s squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the following Test series against England. In the meantime, the pacer took to test his driving skills with his brand new SUV. “Yeah, I’m chilling on a dirt road,” the pacer wrote while sharing the video ofhim riding the SUV on Instagram. The video shows Saini’s journey from a farm, then across muddy water under a bridge. He then could be racing the SUV on a rough road and the video concludes showing the offroader getting washed.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navdeep Saini (@navdeep_saini10_official)

Saini was one of the six cricketers who received Thar SUVs gifted by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group. The business tycoon was elated by the youngster’s performance in India’s historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Apart from Saini, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Shubman Gill were the recipients of the car. The six cricketers played a crucial role in India’s 2-1 victory in the Test series on Australian soil.

Meanwhile, Saini didn’t get many chances in the now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and went wicketless in the only match he played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, the fast bowler could get a chance in the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to begin on July 13. With the Indian Test squad and other all-format players who would be busy in England at that time, Saini is all but certain to be part of the squad.

