Navi Mumbai Weather Update, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s GT vs PBKS match

It has been an inconsistent season for Punjab Kings. Mayank Agarwal’s men have till now played nine matches in IPL 2022 but they have not managed to win two games in a row even once. Even in their last IPL match, it was same old story for Punjab. While chasing a target of 154 runs, they seemed comfortably placed at 88 for three at one point but due to a batting order collapse they lost their next five wickets scoring just 45 more runs. Eventually, Punjab managed to reach a total of 133/8 in 20 overs.

In such a situation, the seventh-placed side are set to take on league leaders Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in the ongoing edition of IPL. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dr D.Y.Patil Sports Academy Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. A win will help Punjab in overtaking Delhi Capitals on the IPL points table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been in fine form in the ongoing season of IPL. Hardik Pandya’s men have till now won eight games out of the nine matches they have till now played.

Weather report

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Gujarat vs Punjab game as there is no chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 79 per cent.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here