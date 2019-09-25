Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Nayan Mongia Demands Payment from Baroda Cricket Association for Mentoring Junior Teams

Former India stumper Nayan Mongia on Wednesday demanded remuneration from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for the services he had rendered as the mentor of its junior teams.

PTI |September 25, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Nayan Mongia Demands Payment from Baroda Cricket Association for Mentoring Junior Teams

Vadodara: Former India stumper Nayan Mongia on Wednesday demanded remuneration from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for the services he had rendered as the mentor of its junior teams.

Holding a press conference at Vadodara, Mongia said he took up the assignment at the request of outgoing BCA president Pranav Amin, former national selector Kiran More and Rakesh Patel.

"As a professional, it is my right to demand payment for rendering my services," Mongia said.

"When I demanded payment, Amin declined citing one or the other reason," he alleged.

BCA officials were not immediately available for comment on Mongia's demand.

Mongia, who played 44 Tests and 140 ODIs for India, refuted the allegations leveled by Amin, who is seeking re-election as BCA chief in the election scheduled for Friday.

Amin, in a press conference on Tuesday, had alleged that Mongia, when he was mentor of Baroda Under-16 and Under- 19 teams, functioned like a dictator.

Mongia said he had brought it to the BCA's notice the poor condition of the ground where junior cricketers trained, as well as the lack of infrastructure for them.

