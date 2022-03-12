Naye Ko Kam Mat Samajhna: Hardik Pandya Issues Warning for Other Teams Ahead of IPL 2022

Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, all-rounder and Gujarat Titans skipper, Hardik Pandya issued a warning for the other franchises of the cash-rich league to not take the new teams for granted in the upcoming tournament.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are two new teams that will feature in the IPL 2022 as all the 10 franchises gear up for the ultimate challenge.

Hardik Pandya, who will be leading Gujarat Titans in the upcoming tournament, was seen in a new Avatar in the promo video of IPL 2022, which has since gone viral on social media.

Nayi team ho, ya proven champion, #TATAIPL mein kisi ka bhi 💥 macha dena, #YehAbNormalHai! 😏 Hit ❤️ if you can't wait to watch captain @hardikpandya7 lead @gujarat_titans! LIVE action begins Mar 26 onwards, on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/UZeNFfFDiX— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 12, 2022

The new campaign film, launched by the official broadcaster, opens to a very tense situation where two members of the bomb squad are trying to diffuse a live bomb, but are confused after seeing 10 wires instead of the regular eight. While thinking about the unusual number of wires, Hardik Pandya appears on a small screen as part of the Explosive Detection Kit and warns them that while the new wires may look innocuous, they should be very careful about them exploding. Despite Hardik’s warning, they go ahead and cut the wires only to trigger the blast. Hardik emerges once again to remind them the effects of not taking the new wires seriously, linking it to the two new IPL teams and reiterating the fact that good performance by new teams will be normal this IPL season.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya says “Naya jab bhi katega, 100 taka fategaa" in the video.

The ‘new’ in this video refers to the two new franchises (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants), which will feature in IPL 2022 for the first time.

Coming to IPL 2022, a total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

The 15th season will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced later.

Fans across India can watch all the action from the TATA IPL 2022 from March 26 onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here