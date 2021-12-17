NB vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Northern Brave and Auckland: Northern Brave will square off against Auckland in the seventh match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the game at 11:10 am IST on December 17, Friday.

Northern Brave will be hoping for a full game of cricket on Friday. The team lost their first match against Canterbury by seven wickets. Their next two matches against Canterbury and Central Districts were abandoned due to rain. With two points, Northern Brave are second-last in the points table.

Auckland, on the other hand, will feature in their first match of the league on Friday. The team succumbed to a dismal ride last season as they ended up winning just two of their ten league matches. Auckland collected just eight points to finish at sixth place. The team will be hoping to forget the past performance and make a new start.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Auckland; here is everything you need to know:

NB vs AA Telecast

Northern Brave vs Auckland game will not be telecasted in India

NB vs AA Live Streaming

The NB vs AA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NB vs AA Match Details

The NB vs AA match will be hosted at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 11:10 am IST on December 17, Friday.

NB vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tim Seifert

Vice-Captain: Robert O’Donnell

Suggested Playing XI for NB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Robert O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper

All-rounders: Ross Braak, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher

NB vs AA Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Anurag Verma, Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert, Henry Cooper, Matt Fisher, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson

Auckland: Louis Delport, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Ross Braak, Danru Ferns, William O’Donnell, William Somerville, Ben Horne

