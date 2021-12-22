NB vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Super Smash 2021/22 match, December 23, 11:10 am IST

FOR DREAM 11: NB vs CTB dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Super Smash 2021/22 between Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings December 23, 11:10 am IST

The 11th match of the Super Smash 2021/22 will see Northern Brave facing Canterbury Kings for the first time in the competition. The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 11:10 am IST on December 23, Thursday.

Northern Brave have done a decent job in the tournament so far. The team has secured victory in two out of four matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. The franchise will have the momentum on their side as they are on a two-match winning streak. Brave defeated Auckland in their last game by six wickets.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, are placed at third place in the points table, just behind Northern Brave. Canterbury have also won two games so far. After a loss in their first match against Wellington, Canterbury defeated Central Districts and Wellington in their last two games by 47 runs and six wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

NB vs CTB Telecast

The Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings game will not be televised in India

NB vs CTB Live Streaming

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NB vs CTB Match Details

NB vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Cole McConchie

Vice-Captain- Joe Carter

Suggested Playing XI for NB vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Anurag Verma

NB vs CTB Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Henry Cooper, Anurag Verma, Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Hay

