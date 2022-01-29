NB vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Super Smash 2021/22 match, January 29, 11:20 AM IST

NB vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings: The 2021-2022 edition of the Super Smash will conclude with an encounter between Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings. The high-profile match between the two sides will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 11:20 AM IST on January 29, Saturday.

Northern Brave have shown some unreal consistency in the tournament as they lost just one from their ten league matches. The team collected 34 points from eight wins and one abandoned game. Brave directly qualified for the final as they finished at the top position in the standings.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, ended the group stage at second place. They won seven matches while losing three games. Kings had to fight a battle with Wellington in the Elimination Final to secure a place in the final. The team will start the Saturday contest as underdogs as they were beaten by Northern Brave in both the league matches.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

NB vs CTB Telecast

NB vs CTB match will not be telecasted in India.

NB vs CTB Live Streaming

The Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NB vs CTB Match Details

The Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings contest will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 11:20 AM IST on January 29, Saturday.

NB vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tim Seifert

Vice-Captain- Tom Latham

Suggested Playing XI for NB vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Tim Seifert, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Anurag Verma

NB vs CTB Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Mitch Hay, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here