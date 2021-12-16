NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Northern Brave Women and Auckland Heart Women: Northern Brave Women and Auckland Heart Women will go up against each other in their seventh match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 07:40 am IST on December 17, Friday.

Northern Brave Women need to rework their team and plan for the tournament. The team hasn’t done anything right so far. Northern Brave have lost both their league matches to occupy the last place in the points table. Both the losses came against Otago Sparks by 61 runs and four wickets respectively.

Auckland Heart Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the 2021 edition on Friday. The team did well in the previous season as they finished second in the group stage. However, Auckland’s campaign came to an end after suffering a defeat against Wellington in the Elimination game.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave Women and Auckland Heart Women; here is everything you need to know:

NB-W vs AH-W Telecast

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Heart Women game will not be telecasted in India

NB-W vs AH-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NB-W vs AH-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 07:40 am IST on December 17, Friday.

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anna Peterson

Vice-Captain: Tariel Lamb

Suggested Playing XI for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Annie Ewart, Tariel Lamb

Batters: Katie Perkins, Boorke Halliday, Katie Gurrey

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker, Bella Armstrong

NB-W vs AH-W Probable XIs:

Northern Brave Women: Emma Baker, Lauren Heaps, Annie Ewart, Boorke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kayley Knight, Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton

Auckland Heart Women: Anna Peterson (c), Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Bella Armstrong, Izzy Gaze, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg, Katie Perkins

