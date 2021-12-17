NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 match, December 18, 03:00 AM IST

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 match between Northern Brave and Auckland Hearts: The 16th match of the 2021-22 edition of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will see Northern Brave clashing against Auckland Hearts. The two teams will be playing against each other on Saturday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 03:00 am IST.

Northern Brave Women haven’t enjoyed the best of starts in the 50-over competition. Their first two matches against Otago Sparks were washed out due to rain. The team will be hoping for a full match on Saturday to showcase their performance on the 22-yard pitch.

Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, will be making their debut in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 on Saturday. The team delivered some great performance in the last season and they will be hoping to leave a mark this time too.

Notably, the Saturday match will see the bowlers ruling the game as the pitch at the Seddon Park in Hamilton is a bowling pitch.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Auckland Hearts; here is everything you need to know:

NB-W vs AH-W Telecast

Northern Brave vs Auckland Hearts game will not be televised in India.

NB-W vs AH-W Live Streaming

The match between Northern Brave and Auckland Hearts will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NB-W vs AH-W Match Details

Northern Brave will face Auckland Hearts at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 03:00 AM IST on December 18, Saturday.

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Holly Huddleston

Vice-Captain- Kate Anderson

Suggested Playing XI for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Holly Topp

Batters: Kate Anderson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down

All-rounders: Nensi Patel, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Lucy Boucher

Bowlers: Charlotte Sarsfield, Arlene Kelly, Kayley Knight

NB-W vs AH-W Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Kate Anderson, Holly Topp, Sam Barriball, Naomi Matthews, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Emma Baker, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight, Meddy Hyde

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Tariel Lamb, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Anna Peterson

