NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 23, 07:40 AM IST

NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Northern Brave and Canterbury Magicians:

The 11th match of the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s Super Smash will see Northern Brave clashing against Canterbury Magicians. The two teams will face-off at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 07:40 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

Northern Brave Women are experiencing a torrid ride in the T20 Championship. The team has lost all their four league matches so far to languish at the last place in the standings. In their most recent outing, Northern Brave were outnumbered by Auckland Hearts by four wickets.

Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, also need to make amends in their squad to make a mark in the league. The franchise has won just one of their three league matches. With four points, Canterbury are reeling at fourth place in the points table. Just like Northern Brave, Canterbury Magicians also lost their last game to Wellington Blaze by 45 runs.

Ahead of the match between Northern Brave and Canterbury Magicians; here is everything you need to know:

NB-W vs CM-W Telecast

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Magicians game will not be televised in India.

NB-W vs CM-W Live Streaming

The match between Northern Brave and Canterbury Magicians will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NB-W vs CM-W Match Details

Northern Brave will face Canterbury Magicians at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at 07:40 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Brooke Halliday

Vice-Captain- Caitlin Gurrey

Suggested Playing XI for NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Holly Top, Abigale Gerken

Batters: Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday

All-rounders: Nensi Patel, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay

Bowlers: LH Heaps, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks

NB-W vs CM-W Probable XIs:

Northern Brave: Makayla Templeton, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday (c), Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, LH Heaps, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel

Canterbury Magicians: Abigale Gerken (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Sims, Melissa Banks

