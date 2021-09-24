NC vs SWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, September 24, 06:00 PM IST

NC vs SWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Northern Cape and South Western Districts: Cricket South Africa (CSA) premier domestic T20 tournament, the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, gets underway on Friday, September 24. The tournament will run from September 24 to October 22 and the matches will be played at two stadiums – the Diamond Oval in Kimberley and Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

A total of 16 teams will be participating in the event, the participating teams have been divided in four different pools. Pool A will include Gauteng, Northern Cape, South Western Districts, and Western Provinces,while Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, and Northerns are in Pool B.Pool C comprises the likes of Boland, Easterns, North West, and South Africa Under-19s,whereas, Pool D features Eastern Province, Border, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo.

Coming to the fixtures, the second match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 tournament will see the Northern Cape squaring off against South Western Districts on Friday, September 24. The match will be hosted at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley and is slated to start at 06:00 PM IST.

Both sides had a forgettable campaign in the previous season. Northern Cape and Southern Western Districts finished third and fourth after playing four games. The Northern won two, while the opponents could manage a solitary win last season.

Ahead of the match between Northern Cape and South Western Districts; here is everything you need to know:

NC vs SWD Telecast

The Northern Cape vs South Western Districts match will not be broadcasted in India.

NC vs SWD Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

NC vs SWD Match Details

The second match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between NC vs SWD will be played at the Diamond Oval, in Kimberly on Friday, September 24, at 06:00 PM IST.

NC vs SWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aubrey Swanepoel

Vice-Captain: Ernest Kemm

Suggested Playing XI for NC vs SWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rivaldo Moonsamy

Batters: Andre Malan, Qaasim Adams, Jonathan Vandiar, Hanno Kotze

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, Ernest Kemm, Sean Whitehead

Bowlers: Beyers Swanepoel, Andrew Rasemene, Hershell America

NC vs SWD Probable XIs:

Northern Cape: Rivaldo Moonsamy, Qaasim Adams, Jonathan Vandiar, Evan Jones, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Ernest Kemm, Aubrey Swanepoel, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Beyers Swanepoel, Andrew Rasemene, Johan Van-Dyk

South Western Districts: Jean du Plessis, Andre Malan, Hanno Kotze, Jhedli van Briesies, Travis Ackerman, Sean Whitehead, Onke Nyaku, Renaldo Meyer, Hershell America, Marcello Piedt, Pheko Moletsane

