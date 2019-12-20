NCA Refuses to Hold Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Test: Report

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback to the Indian cricket team has suffered a bit of a setback after the National Cricket Academy (NCA) refused to hold his fitness test.
According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the Rahul Dravid-led NCA is unconvinced that they can clear him since he consulted his own set of doctors while on the road to recovery from a stress fracture of the back.
The report further added that the NCA's decision at first was to invite Indian team trainer Nick Webb to Bangalore to conduct the test for Bumrah. However, Dravid told Team India's assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar that Bumrah's fitness test would not be conducted at the NCA.
"They have told him, 'you're fine. So there's no need of a fitness test. You should go and seek it from the specialists you've been working with because they're the people who have been testing you and know your fitness status the best," sources told TOI.
To make matters worse, Bumrah was apparently reluctant to head to the NCA since he had heard unfavourable things about them from his teammates.
"He did not want to go there. Most senior players don't want to go to NCA. Instead of addressing that concern and understanding why players don't want to come there, the NCA is turning him away. That's not how we need to deal with a cricketer who's changed the face of India's pace bowling over the last two years. It was a sad day," other sources told TOI.
Bumrah had recently bowled in the nets ahead of India's second ODI against West Indies Visakhapatnam and is expected to be available for the New Zealand tour next year.
