NCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Darwin ODD 2021, May 22 7:00 AM IST

NCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin ODD competition match between Nightcliff Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club: Nightcliff Cricket Club will take on Darwin Cricket Club in the 19th match of the Darwin ODD competition on Saturday. The match starts at 07:00 am and will be played at the Nightcliff Oval, Darwin.

Nightcliff Cricket Club are having a poor run this season. They have won just one out of their opening five games in the competition. On the other hand, Darwin Cricket Club are not faring any better. So far they have played just five games and won two of them.

William Anstey and Jacob Dickman are Darwin’s leading run-scorer with 263 and 290 runs respectively under their belt.On the other hand, Michael Kudra and Cameron Tonkin top the batting chart for Nightcliff.

With both sides struggling to get going this year, the match between Nightcliff and Darwin is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the match between Nightcliff Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

NCC vs DDC Telecast

Not televised in India.

NCC vs DDC Live Streaming

The match between NCC vs DDC is available to be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

NCC vs DDC Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 22 at the Nightcliff Oval, Darwin. The game will start at 7:00 am (IST).

NCC vs DDC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: A Adlam

Vice-Captain: R McEdluff

NCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Kudra

Batsmen: H Chamberlain, J Dickman, A Adlam, J Curtis, J Hartill

All-Rounders: W Antsey, R McEdluff

Bowlers: N Sant, A Richards, K Denby

NCC vs DDC probable playing XI:

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Joel Curtis, Jayllen Naganayagam, Ryan McElduff, Josh Hartill, Janu Varatharajan, Michael Kudra, William Blair, Nachiket Sant, Coen McKinnon, Phillip Hull, Andrew Richards.

Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman, Anthony Adlam, Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Will Anstey, Tom Frawley, Aaron Summers, William Foley, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Connor Hawkins.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here