NCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Darwin ODD 2021 Match 7, May 15 06:30 AM IST

NCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 7 between Nightcliff Cricket Club and Palmerston Cricket Club: In the 16th match of the Darwin and District ODD competition, Nightcliff Cricket Club (NCC) will lock horns with and Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) on Saturday. The match will be played at the Nightcliff Oval, Darwin and will kick-start at 06:30 am on May 15.

Nightcliff, after a disastrous start with two losses, made a good come back with a four wicket win against the Southern Districts CC last weekend. Palmerston have played four matches with one win so far in the series and they are currently ranked sixth on the points table.

The pitch at the Nightcliff Oval is a balanced one. The average first innings score at this venue in the last 15 matches is 198 runs and the team batting first at this venue has won 67 percent of its matches. So teams winning the toss would elect to bat first.

Ahead of the match between Nightcliff Cricket Club and Palmerston Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

NCC vs PCC Telecast

Not televised in India.

NCC vs PCC Live Streaming

The match between NCC vs PCC is available to be streamed live MyCricket Facebook page.

NCC vs PCC Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 15 at the Nightcliff Oval, Darwin. The game will start at 06:30 AM IST.

NCC vs PCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ryan McElduff

Vice-captain: Hamish Martin

NCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Corey McDean

Batsmen: Jake Baker, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill

All-rounders: Alex Bleakley, Connor Blaxall, Ryan McElduff,Andrew Richards

Bowlers: Hamish Martin, Nachiket Sant, Oscar Oborn

NCC vs PCC Probable XIs

Nightcliff Cricket Club: William Blair, Cameron Tonkin, James Dix, Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant, Phillip Hull, Josh Hartill, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Janu Varatharajan

Palmerston Cricket Club: Harshtik Bimbral, Shane Buttfield, Connor Blaxall, Corey McDean (WK), Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Lucas Nitshcke, Oscar Oborn

