NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD Nightcliff CC vs Southern District CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD | Round 2 winners were Darwin, Southern Districts and Waratah. In Round 3, Darwin play host to Waratah, the only worry for the Eagles is the batting fade-outs in their first two rounds. Waratah will be full of confidence on the normally run friendly Kahlin deck, and without any serious contribution from batting ace, James Seymour, they have the depth to cover him until his inevitable return to form, and certainly, the Red Cap strength is their experienced bowling array. Nightcliff are at home to Southern Districts and with a new-found bowling leader in Phillip Hull, the Tigers will go into the game with a degree of confidence knowing that Districts batting strength is suspect without any serious contribution from skipper, Kierran Voelkl. But beware Tigers, the Crocs have the bowling to restrict and dismiss any opposition. Winless pair PINT and Tracy Village meet at Marrara and each will be looking to kickstart their season with victory. Both are capable with the ball, but to better enhance their chances of victory, all players need to plan their batting time in a far more rational manner. Palmerston has the bye.
June 27 – 7:00 AM IST from Nightcliff Oval.
NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Daniel Mylius
NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jhiah Baxter, Brady Baptist, Matt Hammond (CAPTAIN), Kierran Voelkl
NCC vs SD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Adi Dave, Corey Kelly
NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Phillip Hull, Christopher McEvoy (VICE CAPTAIN), Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman
NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Nightcliff CC Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Taj Glenn, Thomas Foley, Michael Kudra (WK), James Dix, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist (C), Nachiket Sant, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull.
Southern District CC Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius (WK), Kierran Voelkl (C), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman
