Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ST. LUCIA BLAST, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

2ND INN

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

103/7 (10.0)

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
v/s
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage*

55/6 (6.5)

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage need 49 runs in 19 balls at 15.47 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD Nightcliff CC vs Southern District CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NCC vs SD Dream11 Best Picks / NCC vs SD Dream11 Captain / NCC vs SD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD | Round 2 winners were Darwin, Southern Districts and Waratah. In Round 3, Darwin play host to Waratah, the only worry for the Eagles is the batting fade-outs in their first two rounds. Waratah will be full of confidence on the normally run friendly Kahlin deck, and without any serious contribution from batting ace, James Seymour, they have the depth to cover him until his inevitable return to form, and certainly, the Red Cap strength is their experienced bowling array. Nightcliff are at home to Southern Districts and with a new-found bowling leader in Phillip Hull, the Tigers will go into the game with a degree of confidence knowing that Districts batting strength is suspect without any serious contribution from skipper, Kierran Voelkl. But beware Tigers, the Crocs have the bowling to restrict and dismiss any opposition. Winless pair PINT and Tracy Village meet at Marrara and each will be looking to kickstart their season with victory. Both are capable with the ball, but to better enhance their chances of victory, all players need to plan their batting time in a far more rational manner. Palmerston has the bye.

NCC vs SD Darwin and Districts ODD Live Streaming Details

 MyCricket Facebook page

NCC vs SD Darwin and Districts ODD Match Details

June 27 – 7:00 AM IST from Nightcliff Oval.

NCC vs SD Darwin and Districts ODD My Dream11 Team

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Daniel Mylius

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jhiah Baxter, Brady Baptist, Matt Hammond (CAPTAIN), Kierran Voelkl

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Adi Dave, Corey Kelly

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Phillip Hull, Christopher McEvoy (VICE CAPTAIN), Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman

NCC vs SD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Nightcliff CC Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Taj Glenn, Thomas Foley, Michael Kudra (WK), James Dix, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist (C), Nachiket Sant, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull.

Southern District CC Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius (WK), Kierran Voelkl (C), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman

Follow @CricketNext for more

Darwin and Districts ODDDarwin and Districts ODD live scoreDarwin and Districts ODD live streamingDarwin and Districts ODD scorecarddream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsNCC vs SDNCC vs SD dream11NCC vs SD dream11 predictionNCC vs SD dream11 teamNCC vs SD dream11 top picksNCC vs SD live scoreNCC vs SD Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more