NCH vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 25, 6:00 pm IST

NCH vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Northern Cape and Highveld Lions: Northern Cape will face Highveld Lions in the fourth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 25, Saturday at 6:00 pm IST. This will be the first time that the two go against each other in the T20 Cup 2021.

Both Northern Cape and Highveld Lions aren’t enjoying a good ride in the T20 Championship as they lost their opening matches. Northern Cape were outplayed by South Western Districts in their first match by 24 runs. The team failed to put up a good show with the bat as they ended up with only 168 runs while chasing 192.

Highveld Lion were beaten by Western Province by two runs. It was a nail-biting affair as Lions posted 195 runs on the board while chasing 197 in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Northern Cape and Highveld Lions; here is everything you need to know:

NCH vs LIO Telecast

The Northern Cape vs Highveld Lions match will not be broadcasted in India.

NCH vs LIO Live Streaming

Northern Cape vs Highveld Lions match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

NCH vs LIO Match Details

The fourth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Northern Cape and Highveld Lions at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 25, Saturday at 6:00 pm IST.

NCH vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ryan Rickelton

Vice-Captain- Sisanda Magala

Suggested Playing XI for NCH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Evan Jones, Jonathan Vandiar, Qaasim Adams, Dominic Hendricks

All-rounders: Sisanda Magala, Aubrey Swanepoel

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Johan van Dyk, Tshepo Nutli, Lutho Sipamla

NCH vs LIO Probable XIs:

Northern Cape: Ernest Kemm, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Jonathan Vandiar, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Qaasim Adams, Beyers Swanepoel, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba, Issac Dikgale (wk), Johan van Dyk

Highveld Lions: Dominic Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (c), Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Nutli, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren

