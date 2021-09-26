NCH vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 26, 06:00 PM IST

NCH vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Northern Cape and Western Province: Northern Cape are all set to lock horns with Western Province in the upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The encounter will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 26, Sunday at 06:00 PM IST. Both the teams kickstarted the T20 league in a contrasting fashion.

Northern Cape need to reform at the earliest as they have lost both their league matches so far. As the team is yet to open their account, they are reeling at the last spot in the points table. The team lost their first match in the competition against South Western District followed by another loss over Lions. Caps need to bounce back stronger to file a claim for lifting the cup.

On the other hand, Western Province started their run in the T20 competition on a winning note as they defeated the Lions by two runs. However, the team couldn’t show consistency and ended up on the losing side in their next match. Province lost their next game against South Western District and are third in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Northern Cape and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

NCH vs WEP Telecast

The Northern Cape vs Western Province match will not be broadcasted in India.

NCH vs WEP Live Streaming

Northern Cape vs Western Province match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

NCH vs WEP Match Details

The upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Northern Cape and Western Province at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on September 26, Sunday at 06:00 PM IST.

NCH vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aubrey Swanepoel

Vice-Captain- Evan Jones

Suggested Playing XI for NCH vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Verreynne, Isaac Dikgale

Batters: Zubayr Hamza, Zubayr Hamza, Evan Jones

All-rounders: Kyle Simmonds, Aubrey Swanepoel, Ernest Kemm

Bowlers: Johan van Dyk, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger

NCH vs WEP Probable XIs:

Northern Cape: Ernest Kemm, Qaasim Adams, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aubrey Swanepoel(c), Jerome Xaba, Isaac Dikgale(w), Andrew Rasemene, Johan van Dyk, Jonathan Vandiar, Beyers Swanepoel, Evan Jones

Western Province: Beuran Hendricks, Mihlali Mpongwana, Jordan Woolf, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell(c), Kyle Simmonds, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne(w), Aviwe Mgijima, Jonathan Fowl

