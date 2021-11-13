NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, November 13, 12:00 PM IST

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps: Nicosia Tigers will lock horns with Black Caps on Saturday, November 13, in the 21st match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground. Following the conclusion of this game, the two teams are set to once again lock horns with each other in the reverse fixture. The second match is slated to start at 02:00 pm (IST) and it will be played at the same venue.

Nicosia Tigers will head into this game high on confidence, having won their previous five games. In their most recent fixture, Nicosia Tigers defeated Limassol Zalmi by four runs. They are currently occupying the second spot in the table with nine points in their kitty.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps side also look in tremendous form having won five out of their opening six games while losing just one match. They are leading the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 table with ten points under their belt.

Here is all you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps:

NCT vs BCP Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers vs Black Caps will not be televised in India

NCT vs BCP Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps is available on the FanCode app and website.

NCT vs BCP Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Saturday, November 13. The match between NCT vs BCP will start at 12:00 pm IST.

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Mehamood

Vice-captain: Waqas Akhtar

Suggested Playing XI for NCT vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Mehamood

Batters: Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Roman Mazumder

All-rounders: Resham Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Sufian Muhammad

Bowlers: Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Ataur Rahman, Arjun Shahi

NCT vs BCP Probable XIs

Nicosia Tigers Possible Playing XI: Ashish Bam (wk), Faysal Mia (c), Sakhawat Hossain, Hassan Rakibul, Sufian Muhammad, Hasham Ali, Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Arjun Shahi, Amir Riaz, Abul Khayer/Ataur Rahman

Black Caps Possible Playing XI: Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Pawandeep (wk), Resham Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar (c), Baljeet Singh, Manish, Deepinderjeet Singh, Gurwinder Singh

