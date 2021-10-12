NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, October 12, 09:30 pm IST

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps: Nicosia Tigers will take on the Black Caps in the 49th and 50th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. Both the encounters will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively. Both Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps are enjoying similar rides in the competition.

Nicosia Tigers are currently third in the standings with eight victories to their credit from 13 league matches. They were beaten by Sri Lanka Lions by 18 runs in their most recent match. Tigers had failed to chase 129 runs in the 10 overs against the Lions.

Black Caps, on the other hand, are second in the points table. Just like Nicosia Tigers, Black Caps also have 16 points to their credit but a better net run rate. The Caps also lost their last league match as Cyprus Moufflons defeated them by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps; here is everything you need to know:

NCT vs BCP Telecast

The Nicosia Tigers vs Black Caps game will not be telecasted in India.

NCT vs BCP Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Tigers and Black Caps will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NCT vs BCP Match Details

Nicosia Tigers will face Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 12, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on October 13 at 12 AM IST.

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqas Akhtar

Vice-Captain: Iftekar Jaman

Suggested Playing XI for NCT vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashish Bam

Batters: Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Atta Ullah

All-rounders: Waqas Akhtar, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Tomal Aminul

NCT vs BCP Probable XIs:

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia(c), Sakhawat Hossain, Shahid Alam(wk), Kazi Saiful

Black Caps: Rajwinder Brar(c), Gurwinder Singh, Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Ashish Bam(wk)

