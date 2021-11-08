NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 08, 12:00 PM IST

NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Eagles: ECS T10 Cyprus is back with the next edition of the T10 Championship. The 2021 edition of the league will be played from November 8 to November 20 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. A total of 45 matches will be played among seven teams including Cyprus Eagles, Limassol Zalmi, Cyprus Moufflons, Haidree Lions, Black Caps, Nicosia Tigers, and Nicosia Fighters.

Nicosia Tigers will be playing the curtain-raiser of the ECS T10 Cyprus as they will be taking on the Cyprus Eagles in the 1st and 2nd match. Both the encounters will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 PM IST respectively.

Both the sides haven’t enjoyed a good outing in their recent matches. Tigers have secured victory in just two from their past five T10 matches while Eagles are coming after losing all their past five T10 games.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

NCT vs CES Telecast

The Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Eagles game will not be telecasted in India

NCT vs CES Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Eagles will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NCT vs CES Match Details

Nicosia Tigers will face Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST on November 08, Monday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 02:00 PM IST.

NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anowar Hossain

Vice-Captain- Manikanta Ranimekala

Suggested Playing XI for NCT vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naseer Ahmed

Batters: Roman Mazumder, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala

All-rounders: Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain

Bowlers: Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tomal Aminul, Charan Nalluri

NCT vs CES Probable XIs:

Nicosia Tigers: Abid Ali(wk), Tomal Aminul, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia©, Mamun Roshid, Sakhawat Hossain, Mehedi Hasan

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed(wk), Murali Alanki©, Jawad Shah, Michalis Kyriacou, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

