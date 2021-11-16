NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 16, 06:00 PM IST

NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Eagles: Nicosia Tigers will be playing their upcoming game of the ECS T10 Cyprus against Cyprus Eagles. The high-octane clash will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 06:00 PM IST on November 16, Tuesday. Nicosia Tigers will start the Tuesday game as favorites as they defeated Cyprus Eagles by 28 runs the last time the two teams locked horns with each other.

The Tigers are doing well in the T10 Championship. The team has won five games while losing four matches. Nicosia are currently second in the points table. The franchise will be hoping to return to the winning ways as they lost their last two games against Cyprus Moufflons by six and five wickets respectively.

Cyprus Eagles, on the other hand, are reeling at fifth place in the points table. The team has won just three games out of seven league matches. Eagles defeated Black Caps in their previous game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

NCT vs CES Telecast

The Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Eagles game will not be telecasted in India

NCT vs CES Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Tigers and Cyprus Eagles will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NCT vs CES Match Details

Nicosia Tigers will face Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 06:00 PM IST on November 16, Tuesday.

NCT vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rashidul Hassan

Vice-Captain- Jawad Shah

Suggested Playing XI for NCT vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naseer Ahmed

Batters: Roman Mazumder, Manikanta Ranimekala, Jawad Shah

All-rounders: Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Rashidul Hassan, Anowar Hossain

Bowlers: Tomal Aminul, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri

NCT vs CES Probable XIs:

Nicosia Tigers: Abid Ali(wk), Tomal Aminul, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia, Sakhawat Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mamun Roshid

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed(wk), Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Murali Alanki, Jawad Shah, Michalis Kyriacou, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here