NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Nicosia Cricket Club vs Punjab Lions Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 20, 2020

NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
NCT vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
NCT vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NCT vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 20 – 3:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
NCT vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Yasir Khan
NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Roman Mazumder, Tejwinder Singh (VICE CAPTAIN), Gurupratap Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari
NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Amith Kumar (CAPTAIN), Benojir Ahmed, Kulwinder Singh
NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faisal Sarwar, Abdul Manan, Satish Kumar
NCT vs PNL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Nicosia Cricket Club: Aizaz Jameel, Yasir Khan, Roman Mazumder, Qasim Anwar, Benojir Ahmed, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hasan, Anowar Hussain, Abdul Manan, Sakhawat Hossain, Abid Ali
Punjab Lions Cricket Club: Neeraj Tiwari, Gurpartap Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Amith Kumar, Satish Kumar Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar
