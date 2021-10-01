NCT vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match between Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions, October 1, 09:30 pm IST

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions: Nicosia Tigers (NCT) will take on the Sri Lankan Lions (SLL) in match 29 of the European Cricket Cyprus T10 2021. The match will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol and is slated to start at 09:30 PM IST.

The Tigers have had a decent season so far, they have won six games from the 10 outings. However, they lost their previous match against Cyprus Moufflons by 39 runs. The team currently sit fourth in the ECS T10 points table and are level on points with Black Caps who are on the second spot. Sri Lankan Lions, on the other hand, is just a position below with five wins in eight games. They head into this contest after defeating the Black Caps by 28 runs and will be eyeing to snatch NCT’s spot in the standings.

Nicosia Tigers will begin this contest as favorites, as they have a better bowling and batting lineup. However, with momentum on their side, the Sri Lanka Lions will pose a good challenge making it hard to predict a winner here.

Both sides will lock horns in a reverse fixture at the same venue, which will commence at 12:00 AM IST, on Saturday, October 2.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions; here is everything you need to know:

NCT vs SLL Telecast

The Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions game will not be telecasted in India

NCT vs SLL Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Tigers and Sri Lankan Lions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NCT vs SLL Match Details

The 29th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 between both sides will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 1, Friday. Both sides will then lock horns in a reverse fixture which will be played at the same venue on October 2, at 12 AM IST.

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamal Sadun

Vice-Captain: Roman Mazumder

Suggested Playing XI for NCT vs SLL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abid Ali

Batters: BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Neeraj Tiwari, Roman Mazumder

All-rounders: A Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Mangala Gunasekara

Bowlers: Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul, Ruwan Manawasingha

NCT vs SLL Probable XIs:

Nicosia Tigers: Akib Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Neeraj Tiwari, Sakhawat Hossain, Roman Mazumder, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Abdul Manan, Iftekar Jaman, Tomal Aminul, Abid Ali

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Nalin Sampath, Anura Rathnayake, Balasuriya Madushanka, Dilan Munasinghe, Ruwan Manawasingha, Mangala Gunasekara, Manikkathu Sudarshana, BLCS Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here