ND vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Plunket Shield 2021-22 match, March 20, 3:00 am IST

ND vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Plunket Shield 2021-22 match between Northern Districts and Auckland Aces: Northern Districts will square off against Auckland Aces in the 16th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22. Cobham Oval in Whangarei will host the game from March 20 to March 23.

Auckland Aces are currently the best team in the Plunket Shield 2021-22. They are unbeatable in the league after winning all their four league games. The team is atop the standings with 72 points to their name. Auckland are heading into the match after defeating Otago Volts in their last game by 158 runs. William Somerville was the star performance for Auckland as he picked seven wickets across two innings.

Northern Districts are second in the standings with three wins and two losses. The team is on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Wellington and Central Stags by 213 and 141 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Northern Districts and Auckland Aces; here is everything you need to know:

ND vs AA Telecast

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces game will not be telecast in India.

ND vs AA Live Streaming

The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ND vs AA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei at 3:00 am IST from March 20 to March 23.

ND vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- William O’Donnell

Vice-Captain- Colin de Grandhomme

Suggested Playing XI for ND vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips

Batters: William O’Donnell, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Anurag Verma, William Somerville, Joe Walker

ND vs AA Probable XIs:

Northern Districts: Joe Carter, Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Brett Hampton, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Auckland Aces: Ryan Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, George Worker, William O’Donnell, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister

