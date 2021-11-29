ND vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ford Trophy 2021-22 match, November 30, 3:30 AM IST

ND vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021-22 match between Northern Districts and Canterbury: The List A cricket is coming back to the New Zealand domestic circuit with the 51st edition of the Ford Trophy. The Ford Trophy 2021 will run from November 30 to February 27. A total of 32 matches will be played throughout the One-Day tournament.

As many as six teams including the likes of Central Districts, Canterbury, Northern Districts, Otago, Wellington, and Auckland will be fighting against each other to lift the trophy. The curtain-raiser of the tournament will see Canterbury going one-on-one against the Northern Districts.

The opening match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 03:30 AM IST on November 30, Tuesday. Canterbury are the most successful team of the Ford Trophy. The team has lifted the cup a whopping 15 times. Their last victory came in 2020-21 edition only and they will fancy winning the trophy for the second consecutive time.

Northern Districts, on the other hand, have also done well in the history of the tournament. The team has won seven times with their last title in the 2009-10 season. Districts will hope to end their long wait for another trophy this season.

Ahead of the match between Northern Districts and Canterbury; here is everything you need to know:

ND vs CTB Telecast

The ND vs CTB match will be not be telecast in India.

ND vs CTB Live Streaming

The Northern Districts vs Canterbury fixture will be streamed live on FanCode.

ND vs CTB Match Details

Northern Districts will face Canterbury at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 3:30 AM IST on November 30, Tuesday.

ND vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Brett Hampton

Vice-captain: Jeet Rawal

Suggested Playing XI for ND vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: BJ Watling, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Jeet Raval, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes

All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Colin de Grandhomme, Katene Clarke

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat, Will Williams

ND vs CTB Probable XIs

Northern Districts: Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (C), Joe Walker, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, BJ Watling (WK), Katene Clarke

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Henry Nicholls, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat, Leo Carter, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Cole McConchie (C)

