ND-W vs FB XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Netherlands Women vs FairBreak XI, September 2, Amstelveen, 6:30 PM IST

ND-W VS FB XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ND-W VS FB XI T20 series third match between Netherlands Women vs FairBreak XI: On Friday, September 2, the Netherlands Women (ND-W) will face FairBreak Women XI (FB-XI) in the third T20 of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands Women have had a poor series so far and have already lost the series owing to their 25 and 19-run defeats in the first two fixtures of the series. The batting has been substandard by the Dutch side. Barring opener Babette de Leede, no batter has managed to produce anything significant. Babette was exceptional in the last encounter as she single-handedly led the Dutch chase. She played a resilient knock of 70 off 64 balls but did not get any help from the other end.

A sumptuous innings from batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (62 off 44) fuelled FairBreak XI to a competitive total of 148 runs. A combined effort from the bowlers restricted the Dutch to a score of 114. Gunjan Shukla, Mariko Hill, and Laura Bailey bagged three wickets each while Bhavika Gajipra and Jo Foster clinched a wicket a piece.

With nothing on the line, will the Dutch side go all out to secure a consolation victory or will the FairBreak XI continue their dominance and make it three out of three? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women vs FairBreak XI; here is everything you need to know:

ND-W VS FB XI Telecast

The match between Netherlands Women and FairBreak XI will not be broadcast in India.

ND-W VS FB XI Live Streaming

The match between Netherlands Women and FairBreak XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ND-W VS FB XI Match Details

The ND-W vs FB XI match will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday, September 2, at 6:30 pm IST.

ND-W VS FB XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babette de Leede

Vice-Captain: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W VS FB XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Frederique Overdijk

Batters: Babette de Leede, Ariana Dowse, Sonali Patel

All-rounders: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mariko Hill, Robine Rijke, Bhavika Gajipra

Bowlers: Annemijn Thomson, Gunjan Shukla, Saba Nasim

Netherlands Women vs FairBreak XI Possible XIs

Netherlands Women predicted lineup: Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk (Wk), Babette de Leede, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Isabel van der Woning, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge, Annemijn Thomson, Joelien van Vliet

FairBreak XI predicted line-up: Zainab Khan, Mariko Hill, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Sonali Patel, Roberta Avery, Bhavika Gajipra, Ariana Dowse (c), Poppy McGeown, Jo Foster, Gunjan Shukla, Saba Nasim

