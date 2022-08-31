ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20 match, August 31, 6:30 PM IST

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20 match between Netherlands Women and FairBreak XI Women: FairBreak XI Women are touring the Netherlands for a three-match T20 series. The two teams will have a face-off in the opening game on August 31 at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen.

Netherlands Women will be low on confidence as they are coming after a loss against Ireland Women in One Day Series. The hosts were completely outplayed by 0-3 due to a torrid batting performance. They will now hope to redeem themselves in the shortest format of the game with players like Robine Rijke, Joelien van Vliet and Iris Zwilling in their ranks.

FairBreak XI Women’s three-match T20 series against Scotland ended in a draw. Roberta Avery, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, and Poppy Mc Geown will be the crucial players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women and FairBreak XI Women, here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs FB-XI Telecast

Netherlands Women vs FairBreak XI Women game will not be telecast in India.

ND-W vs FB-XI Live Streaming

ND-W vs FB-XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ND-W vs FB-XI Match Details

ND-W vs FB-XI match will be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen at 6:30 PM IST on August 31, Wednesday.

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Isabel van der Woning

Vice-Captain – Mariko Hill

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasmin Daswani, Joelien van Vliet

Batters: Roberta Avery, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Robine Rijke

All-rounders: Mariko Hill, Poppy Mc Geown, Iris Zwilling

Bowlers: Gunjan Shukla, Isabel van der Woning, Eva Lynch

ND-W vs FB-XI Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women: Caroline de Lange, Juliet Post, Frederique Overdijk, Babette de Leede (C), Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Joelien van Vliet (wk), Isabel van der Woning, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge

FairBreak XI Women: Yasmin Daswani, Roberta Avery, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Zainab Khan, Gunjan Shukla, Bhavika Gajipra, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Mariko Hill, Poppy Mc Geown, Jo Foster, Ariana Dowse

