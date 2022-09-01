ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20 match, September 01, 06:30 PM IST

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20 match between Netherlands Women and FairBreak XI Women: FairBreak XI Women will be aiming for their second consecutive victory in the three-match T20 series when they will have a faceoff with the Netherlands Women on Thursday. The visitors oozed class and confidence in the first match as they cruised to a 35-run victory.

Batting first in the game, FairBreak posted a good score of 148 runs. Kerry-Anne Tomlinson was the woman in action with a knock of 62 runs off 44 balls. She found support in Yasmin Daswani, who contributed 39 runs to the scoreboard. Frederique Overdijk was the only bowler for the Netherlands, who did well by picking two wickets.

The second innings saw FairBreak bowlers continuing the momentum. They restricted the Netherland to a dismal score of 70 runs despite a brilliant knock of 70 runs by the skipper Babette de Leede. For the host to make a comeback, it is crucial for the batters to play with intent.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women and FairBreak XI Women, here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs FB-XI Telecast

Netherlands Women vs FairBreak XI Women’s game will not be telecast in India

ND-W vs FB-XI Live Streaming

ND-W vs FB-XI will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ND-W vs FB-XI Match Details

ND-W vs FB-XI match will be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen at 06:30 PM IST on September 01, Thursday.

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Babette de Leede

Vice-Captain – Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasmin Daswani, Babette de Leede

Batters: Roberta Avery, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

All-rounders: Mariko Hill, Iris Zwilling

Bowlers: Gunjan Shukla, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk

ND-W vs FB-XI Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women: Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Babette de Leede, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Isabel van der Woning, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge, Annemijn Thomson, Joelien van Vliet

FairBreak XI Women: Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Yasmin Daswani, Roberta Avery, Zainab Khan, Mariko Hill, Poppy Mc Geown, Jo Foster, Ariana Dowse, Gunjan Shukla, Bhavika Gajipra, Ruchitha Venkatesh

