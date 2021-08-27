ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier between Netherlands Women and Germany Women, August 27

ND-W vs GR-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Netherlands Women and Germany Women August 27 1900 IST

Netherlands Women vs Germany Women Dream11, ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Latest Update, ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Win, ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 App, ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 2021, ND-W vs GR-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Live Streaming

ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match between Netherlands Women vs Germany Women:

Netherlands Women will square off against Germany Women on Friday, August 27, in the sixth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. The T20 World Cup qualifier in Europe is being played at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Spain. There is no broadcasting for the ongoing T20 series in India. However, cricket enthusiasts can watch the encounter on ICC’s Youtube channel.

In their tournament opener, the Netherlands women suffered a six-wicket loss at the hand of Scotland Women. Batting first, the Dutch team managed to score just 98 runs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, Scotland changed down the target with ease in 16.3 overs.

On the other hand, Germany Women are coming into this match after losing to Ireland Women by 164 runs.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Netherlands Women and Germany Women; here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs GR-W Telecast

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Netherlands Women and Germany Women is not televised in India.

ND-W vs GR-W Live Streaming

The match between Netherlands Women and Germany Women can be live-streamed on ICC’s Youtube channel.

ND-W vs GR-W Match Details

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between ND-W vs GR-W will be played on Friday, August 27 at the La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain. The match between ND-W vs GR-W will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- B. Maes Loch

Vice-Captain- C. Gough

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: B de Leede

Batsmen: M. Veringmeier, A. Healey, J. Ronalds

All-rounders: F. Overdijk, H. Siegers, A. Doddaballapur, C. Gough

Bowlers: E. Lynch, B. Maes Loch, C. De Lange

ND-W vs GR-W Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Siegers (c), Babetter de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Miranda Veringmeier, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwiling, Silver Siegers

Germany Women Predicted playing XI: Peris Wadenpohl, Anne Bierwisch, Emma Bargna, Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Janet Ronalds, Bianca Loch, Sharanya Sadarangani, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here