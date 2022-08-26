ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Third at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg 2:30 pm IST

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s third ODI match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women: Ireland Women will be aiming for a whitewash as they are set to take on Netherlands Women in the third ODI of the series today. The final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.

The visitors had kicked off the series on a promising note after they managed to secure a five-wicket victory in the opening match. For Ireland Women, Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delaney scalped three wickets each in the game as Netherlands Women were bundled out for a mere total of 84. Ireland Women eventually had reached the target comfortably with 183 balls to spare.

The scene did not change much in the next game as Ireland Women once again exhibited a terrific performance to clinch a victory by 210 runs. Batting first, Ireland Women registered a mammoth total of 337/8. Netherlands Women eventually were bundled out for a paltry total of 127.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women; here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs IR-W Telecast

The Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women third ODI match will not be telecast in India.

ND-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

The third ODI match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ND-W vs IR-W Match Details

The ND-W vs IR-W third ODI match will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg on Friday, August 26, at 2:30 pm IST.

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Delany

Vice-Captain: Leah Paul

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Babette de Leede, Mary Waldron

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Iris Zwilling

Bowlers: Rachel Delaney, Cara Muray, Eva Lynch

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Juliet Post, Frederique Overdijk, Babette de Leede (captain and wicketkeeper), Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Annemijn van Beuge, Frederique Overdijk, Joelien van Vliet, Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning

Ireland Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (captain), Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wicketkeeper), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray

