ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers match, August 26, 2:00 PM IST

ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers between Netherlands Women and Scotland Women:

As many as five teams including the likes of Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and France are set to square off against each other in the Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021. The team scripting a victory in the tournament will qualify for the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup Twenty20 Qualifiers.

Netherlands Women will square off against Scotland Women in the first match of the 2021 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. The ND-W vs SC-W match will be played at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 26, Thursday at 2:00 PM IST.

Netherlands Women are coming into the Europe Qualifiers after facing a defeat against Ireland Women. Netherlands were recently up against Ireland in a four-match T20I series. The tour ended with visitors losing by 2-1.

Scotland Women, on the other hand, last played the shortest format of the game in May. Scotland had faced Ireland Women for a four-match T20I series. The series hadn’t gone as per the plan for the Scotland Women as they registered defeat by 3-1.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands Women and Scotland Women; here is everything you need to know:

ND-W vs SC-W Telecast

The Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

ND-W vs SC-W Live Streaming

The match between ND-W vs SC-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ND-W vs SC-W Match Details

The first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will be played between Netherlands Women and Scotland Women at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 26, Thursday at 2:00 PM IST.

ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kathryn Bryce

Vice-Captain- Babette de Leede

Suggested Playing XI for ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Babette de Leede

Batsmen: Becky Glen, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Heather Siegers, Frederique Overdijk

Bowlers: Silver Siegers, Abtaha Maqsood, Abbi Aitken-Drummond

ND-W vs SC-W Probable XIs:

Netherlands Women: Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Hannah Landheer, Annemijn Thomson, Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk

Scotland Women: Katie McGill, Becky Glen, Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Samantha Haggo, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl,

