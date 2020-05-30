Nearly 11 Months On, Bangladesh Cricketers Set to Receive World Cup Prize Money

Nearly 11 months since the end of the World Cup, Bangladesh's cricketers are finally set to receive the winning bonus from the tournament.
According to a report in cricbuzz, the players will receive BDT 2 crores after pesistence by Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh.
The International Federation of Cricketers also had a role to play in players receiving the money.
The CWAB alleged that Bangladesh Cricket Board were initially hesitant to give players the money.
"They would have got the money to win the match. There was some hesitation initially about whether the players deserved the prize money. However, because of the discussion with the board, that hesitation has been cleared. Now they are also getting the prize money. The process had started before Eid and now, as soon as the office is opened, the money will be deposited in the player's accounts," said CWAB president Naimur Rahman.
Bangladesh had an impressive campaign in the World Cup, although they ended up winning only three of their nine matches. They beat South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan and competed strongly against the others.
Meanwhile, BCB’s chairman of cricket operations Akram Khan said board is not planning to start any cricket activities any time soon.
"At our end, the situation is very critical and risky," the former Bangladesh skipper told New Age on Friday.
Bangladesh's cricketers have been indoors since the suspension of Dhaka Premier League in March.
Akram admitted that the players were getting rusty as they do not have a chance to practice.
"They are not getting a chance to practice batting or bowling, that’s true but they are trying to keep themselves fit. Our physio and trainers are taking weekly updates from them, assigning work routines, so hopefully they will stay fit," he said.
