NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20 match, August 24, 2:30 PM IST

NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20 between Netherlands A and Denmark:

Denmark cricket team is all set to tour Netherlands for a two-match T20 series. Denmark will square off against Netherlands A in the shortest format of the game. The first T20 match between the two sides will be played on August 24, Tuesday at the County Ground in Amstelveen. The second T20 between Netherlands A and Denmark will also be played on the same day at the same venue from 07:30 PM IST.

Earlier in the month, Denmark were up against Sweden in a three-match T20I series. The T20I series was the host Denmark scripting a comprehensive victory over Sweden by 2-1. The hosts won the first T20I by eight runs followed by a victory in the third match by six wickets. Denmark will thus hope to take the winning momentum forward and defeat Netherlands in the upcoming T20 matches.

Netherlands A, on the other hand, haven’t played any competitive cricket for a long period of time. The players thus might appear a little rusty and will need to put extra effort to defeat Denmark.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands A and Denmark; here is everything you need to know:

NED-A vs DEN Telecast

The Netherlands A vs Denmark match will not be broadcasted in India.

NED-A vs DEN Live Streaming

The match between NED-A vs DEN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED-A vs DEN Match Details

The 1st T20 between Netherlands A and Denmark will be played at the County Ground in Amstelveen on August 24, Tuesday at 2:30 PM IST.

NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ben Cooper

Vice-Captain- Scott Edwards

Suggested Playing XI for NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Rizwan Mahmood, Zameer Khan, Hamid Shah

All-rounders: Saqib Zulfiqar, Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Logan van Beek

NED-A vs DEN Probable XIs:

Netherlands A: Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Ben Cooper, Clayton Floyd, Niels Etman, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat

Denmark: Freddie Klokker, Zameer Khan, Taranjit Bharaj, Rizwan Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Philip Mansfield, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Oliver Hald, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood

