NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Netherlands vs England, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for NED vs ENG ODI series, NED vs ENG 3rd ODI match, June 22, VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2:30 pm IST

NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s NED vs ENG ODI series 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England: Hosts Netherlands will take on England in the third and the final match of the ODI series. The match will be played on June 22 at the VRA Cricket Ground at 2:30 pm IST.

England has run riot over Netherlands in the last two matches. In the first match, they scored the highest team total (498 runs) ever in the 50-over format of the game and dismissed Netherlands for just 266 runs to register a huge win.

The second ODI was not very different as England decided to bat second and the Dutch side could only manage to score 234 runs after rain interrupted play. In response, the English batters chased down the total with 5 overs to spare.

England has been dominant under captain Eoin Morgan. The difference in quality between the two sides is pretty evident. The Netherlands will try to avoid a 3-0 whitewash and will play for their pride on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands vs England; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs ENG Telecast

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will not be telecast in India.

NED vs ENG Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs ENG Match Details

The NED vs ENG match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, June 22, at 2:30 pmIST.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Vikramjit Singh, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ryan Klein

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Logan van Beek

Netherlands vs England Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Line-up: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt

England Predicted Line-up: Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone

