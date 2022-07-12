NED vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match, July 12, 5:00 PM IST

NED vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match between the Netherlands and Hong Kong: The Netherlands will be bidding to register their second victory on the trot as they will take on Hong Kong in the upcoming T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022. The Netherlands made a dream start to the league by defeating Papua New Guinea by 52 runs.

The opening pair of Max O’Dowd and Stephan Myburgh took the team to victory by smacking 32 and 39 runs respectively. Logan van Beek was the star performer with the ball as he picked three wickets.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, failed to make a mark in their opening game. They suffered a loss at the hands of Uganda by two wickets. It was a batting failure for Hong Kong as they only registered a score of 87 runs in their 20 overs. Meanwhile, the bowlers looked in good shape as they gave a tough fight to Uganda in the second innings.

Ahead of the match between the Netherlands and Hong Kong, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs HK Telecast

The Netherlands vs Hong Kong game will not be telecast in India.

NED vs HK Live Streaming

The NED vs HK fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs HK Match Details

The Netherlands and Hong Kong will play against each other at Bulawayo Sports Club in Bulawayo at 5:00 PM IST on July 12, Tuesday.

NED vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Stephen Myburgh

Vice-Captain – Aizaz Khan

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Stephen Myburgh, Kinchit Shah, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Logan Van Beek, Yasim Murtaza, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Ehsan Khan, Fred Klaasen

NED vs HK2 Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Scott Edwards(c)(wk), Teja Nidamanuru

Hong Kong: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nizakat Khan(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Scott McKechnie(wk), Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad

