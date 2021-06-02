NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 1st ODI Between Netherlands And Ireland 2021, June 2, 2:00 PM IST Wednesday

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Netherlands and Ireland: The Netherlands will lock horns with Ireland in the first One Day International of the three-match series at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game is scheduled to be played on June 2, Wednesday, at 2:00 pm IST.

Both Netherlands and Ireland look equally balanced sides and the viewers might be entertained with a competitive affair. Netherlands were last up against Scotland in a two-match home ODI series. Though the performance delivered by the Netherlands’ senior players wasn’t up to the mark, the hosts managed to level the series at 1-1.

Ireland, on the other hand, succumbed to a poor outing in their last ODI series. Ireland played against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a three-match series. They were completely dominated as Afghanistan won the ODI series by 3-0.

Ahead of the match between the Netherlands and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

NED vs IRE Telecast

The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series will not be televised in India.

NED vs IRE Live Streaming

The match between NED vs IRE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs IRE Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 2 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game will start at 02:00 PM IST.

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd

All-rounders: Andrew McBrine, Mark Adair

Bowlers: George Dockrell, Tim van der Gugten, Craig Young

NED vs IRE Probable XIs

The Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’ Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Tim van der Gugten

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter

