NED vs IRE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Netherlands vs Ireland 2021, 3rd ODI, June 7, 02:00 pm IST Monday
Check here NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and Ireland. Also, check the schedule of the Netherlands vs Ireland.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 7, 2021, 11:38 AM IST
NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI Match between Netherlands vs Ireland: The Netherlands and Ireland will lock horns with each other in the third One Day International (ODI) match of three-match series on Monday at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.
After a disappointing one-run loss to the Netherlands in the tournament opener, Ireland made a remarkable comeback to defeat the hosts by eight wickets in the second match. With this win, Ireland also levelled the three-match series 1-1.
The duo of Craig Young and Josh Little took eight wickets between them to derail the Netherlands, while Paul Stirling and Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie shone with the bat as they smashed their respective fifties.
On Monday, when both sides would face each other, Ireland would look to win the match and take the series 2-1.On the other hand, the Netherlands will take inspiration from their first match and will look to end the series on a positive note.
Ahead of the 3rd ODI match between Netherlands and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:
NED vs IRE Telecast
Not televised in India
NED vs IRE Live Streaming
The match between NED vs IRE can be live-streamed on Netherlands’ YouTube channel and FanCode app.
NED vs IRE Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht. The game will start at 02:00 pm (IST).
NED vs IRE captain, vice-captain:
Captain: A Balbirnie
Vice-captain: P Seelaar
NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: L Tucker
Batsmen: P Stirling, A Balbirnie, S Myburgh, B Cooper
All-Rounders: P Seelaar, A McBrine
Bowlers: C Young, L van Beek, T van der Gugten, B McCarthy
NED vs IRE probable playing XI
Netherlands predicted playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover and Fred Klaassen
Ireland predicted playing XI: Paul Stirling, Will Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young and Simi Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
