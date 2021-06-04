CRICKETNEXT

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction For Today And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd ODI Between Netherlands And Ireland 2021, June 04, 2:00 pm IST Friday

Check here NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the 2nd ODI match between Netherland and Ireland. Also, check the schedule of the Netherland vs Ireland match.

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and Ireland: The Netherlands will square off against Ireland in the second One Day International of the three-match series at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game is scheduled to be played on June 04, Friday, at 2:00 pm IST.

Playing in the first ODI, the Netherlands scripted history as they registered their first win against Ireland in the 50-over format since 2007. The viewers were entertained with a thrilling affair as the Dutch won the match by just one run. Timm van der Gugten was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as he played a sublime knock of 49 runs along with picking one wicket.

Coming to Ireland, Paul Stirling was the highest run-getter with a knock of 69 runs. All-rounder Simi Singh was also decent as he scored 45 runs.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and Ireland, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs IRE Telecast

The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series will not be televised in India.

NED vs IRE Live Streaming

The match between NED vs IRE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs IRE Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 04 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game will start at 02:00 PM IST.

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Tim van der Gugten

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: George Dockrell, Tim van der Gugten, Craig Young

NED vs IRE Probable XIs

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar(c), Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

