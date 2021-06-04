NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction For Today And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd ODI Between Netherlands And Ireland 2021, June 04, 2:00 pm IST Friday

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Netherlands and Ireland: The Netherlands will square off against Ireland in the second One Day International of the three-match series at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game is scheduled to be played on June 04, Friday, at 2:00 pm IST.

Playing in the first ODI, the Netherlands scripted history as they registered their first win against Ireland in the 50-over format since 2007. The viewers were entertained with a thrilling affair as the Dutch won the match by just one run. Timm van der Gugten was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as he played a sublime knock of 49 runs along with picking one wicket.

Coming to Ireland, Paul Stirling was the highest run-getter with a knock of 69 runs. All-rounder Simi Singh was also decent as he scored 45 runs.

Ahead of the match between Netherlands and Ireland, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs IRE Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 04 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The game will start at 02:00 PM IST.

NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Tim van der Gugten

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Stephan Myburgh, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’ Dowd

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: George Dockrell, Tim van der Gugten, Craig Young

NED vs IRE Probable XIs

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar(c), Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

